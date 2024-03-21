Qatar Embassy, Qatar Charity provide ration packages to 500 vulnerable families

ISLAMABAD - The Qatar Embassy in Islamabad, in collaboration with Qatar Charity, provided a vital lifeline to 500 vulnerable families in the Mardan and Nowshera districts of KP by distributing Ramadan ration packages.
This initiative aimed to support families during the Ramadan season, ensuring they have sufficient supplies to prepare their meals. The generous contribution included essential items like wheat flour, rice, sugar, cooking oil, dates, tea, syrup, and Coarse gram.
Representatives from the Qatar Embassy Islamabad, including 2nd Secretary Mr. Nayef Muhammad Al Hajri and 3rd Secretary Mr. Hadi Saeed Al Marri, along with Qatar Charity officials including Country Director Mr. Ameen Abdul Rehman, Program Manager Mr. Waqas Haleem, and Coordinator Peshawar KP Mr. Sajjad Khan, played an active role in the distribution event, reflecting their dedication to community welfare. The initiative was well-received by the local people, who expressed gratitude for the support provided by the Qatar Embassy and Qatar Charity during these challenging times, highlighting the importance of such acts of kindness and generosity.