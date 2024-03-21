Qatar Embassy, Qatar Charity provide ration packages to 500 vulnerable families

ISLAMABAD - The Qatar Embassy in Islam­abad, in collaboration with Qatar Charity, provided a vital lifeline to 500 vulnerable families in the Mardan and Nowshera districts of KP by distributing Ramadan ration packages.

This initiative aimed to sup­port families during the Rama­dan season, ensuring they have sufficient supplies to prepare their meals. The generous con­tribution included essential items like wheat flour, rice, sug­ar, cooking oil, dates, tea, syrup, and Coarse gram.

Representatives from the Qa­tar Embassy Islamabad, includ­ing 2nd Secretary Mr. Nayef Muhammad Al Hajri and 3rd Sec­retary Mr. Hadi Saeed Al Mar­ri, along with Qatar Charity offi­cials including Country Director Mr. Ameen Abdul Rehman, Pro­gram Manager Mr. Waqas Hal­eem, and Coordinator Pesha­war KP Mr. Sajjad Khan, played an active role in the distribution event, reflecting their dedica­tion to community welfare. The initiative was well-received by the local people, who expressed gratitude for the support pro­vided by the Qatar Embassy and Qatar Charity during these chal­lenging times, highlighting the importance of such acts of kind­ness and generosity.