Rain-windstorm, thunderstorm likely in upper Punjab, Islamabad, GB, KP, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Depart­ment (PMD) has forecast rain with windstorm/thunderstorm with light snowfall over hills in Gilgit-Baltis­tan, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Islamabad.

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while partly cloudy weather is expected in the up­per areas.

According to the synoptic situa­tion, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A weak westerly wave was likely to enter upper parts of the country on March 21 evening/night and likely to move eastward on March 22 morning.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

The highest temperatures record­ed were Chhor 41C, Mithi 39, Las­bela, Tando Jam and Shaheed Bena­zirabad 38C.