Renewal of membership for HCSTSI to conclude on March 31

HYDERABAD - Secretary General of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry Furqan Ahmed Lodhi has announced that the membership for the year 2023-24 is concluding on March 31, 2024. He said that Under Clause 9(A) of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry, it is mandatory to renew membership by March 31, 2024. After the deadline, which is March 31, 2024, he said membership will au­tomatically expire as per the regulations and a penalty will be imposed for renewal thereaf­ter. He also stated that a significant number of members of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry have already renewed their membership. He further said that those members who had not yet paid their fees could renew their membership for the year 2024-25 by paying the required fees and submitting their income tax returns for the year 2023 be­fore March 31, 2024.