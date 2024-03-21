Thursday, March 21, 2024
Rupee gains 23 paisas against dollar

Rupee gains 23 paisas against dollar
APP
March 21, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   Paki­stani rupee on Wednes­day strengthened by 23 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.40 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.63. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.7 and Rs281.45, respectively. The price of the Euro remained unchanged to close at Rs302.35, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen came down by 02 paisas and closed at Rs1.83, whereas an increase of 02 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs353.80 compared to the last closing of Rs353.78. The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 06 paisas each to close at Rs75.81 and Rs74.23.

