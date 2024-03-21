SCCI’s business delegation visits Australia

SIALKOT - A business delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce arrived in Australia under the chairmanship of former Vice President Sialkot chamber of commerce and Indus­try Ikramul Haque. The delegation along with the Pakistan High Commissioner participated in two exhibitions in Aus­tralia, Australia Healthcare and ADX, and discussed mutual trade issues with Aus­tralian clients. President Sialkot Chamber Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that visit of the Chamber’s delegation will help to increase the trade volume between Pakistan and Australia. Currently, customers are buying Pakistani products with German stamp at high prices while the real profit is earned by foreign re-exporters instead of Paki­stani exporters. Pakistani exporters should make efforts to tap the Australian markets for non-traditional products in addition to exports of traditional products, which will significantly boost domestic exports and balance of payments by increasing bilateral trade with Australia. He said that the coun­try’s economy can be stabilized by increas­ing the exports of non-traditional products.