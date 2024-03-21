Shares index gains another 229 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend for third consecu­tive day on Wednesday, gaining 229.20 points, a positive change of 0.34 percent, closing at 65,731.79 points against 65,502.60 points the pre­vious trading day. A total of 341,843,546 shares valuing Rs.11.844 bil­lion were traded during the day as compared to 323,281,871 shares valu­ing Rs. 17.059 billion the last day. Some 342 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 173 of them re­corded gains and 146 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 23 re­mained unchanged. The three top trading compa­nies were Bank of Pun­jab XD with 45,010,786 shares at Rs.5.28 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 34,431,573 shares with 1.36 per share and The Organic Meat with 17,997,500 shares at Rs.28.97 per share.