Thursday, March 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Shares index gains another 229 points

Shares index gains another 229 points
APP
March 21, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend for third consecu­tive day on Wednesday, gaining 229.20 points, a positive change of 0.34 percent, closing at 65,731.79 points against 65,502.60 points the pre­vious trading day. A total of 341,843,546 shares valuing Rs.11.844 bil­lion were traded during the day as compared to 323,281,871 shares valu­ing Rs. 17.059 billion the last day. Some 342 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 173 of them re­corded gains and 146 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 23 re­mained unchanged. The three top trading compa­nies were Bank of Pun­jab XD with 45,010,786 shares at Rs.5.28 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 34,431,573 shares with 1.36 per share and The Organic Meat with 17,997,500 shares at Rs.28.97 per share.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1710912773.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024