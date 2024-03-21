Thursday, March 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Shaza, PTA chairman discuss 5G spectrum auction

Shaza, PTA chairman discuss 5G spectrum auction
APP
March 21, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   State Minister for Information Technology and Telecom­munication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Chairman of Pakistan Telecommu­nication Authority (PTA), Maj General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman on Wednesday dis­cussed matters concerning the 5G spectrum auction, connectivity, and the tele­com industry. The minis­ter during a meeting said that providing affordable and high-quality telecom and internet services to the masses remains a top prior­ity for the government. She reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting digitization in the country and resolving related is­sues. Shaza highlighted that the Ministry of Information Technology is steadfast in its determination to collabo­rate with the telecom sector. She assured that the gov­ernment is dedicated to ad­dressing the concerns of the telecom industry. The minis­ter said, “We will empower the youth by integrating them into the digital ecosys­tem and offering dignified employment opportunities.”

PM lauds security forces for thwarting terrorist attack on Gwadar Complex

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1710912773.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024