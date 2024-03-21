Shaza, PTA chairman discuss 5G spectrum auction

ISLAMABAD - State Minister for Information Technology and Telecom­munication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Chairman of Pakistan Telecommu­nication Authority (PTA), Maj General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman on Wednesday dis­cussed matters concerning the 5G spectrum auction, connectivity, and the tele­com industry. The minis­ter during a meeting said that providing affordable and high-quality telecom and internet services to the masses remains a top prior­ity for the government. She reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting digitization in the country and resolving related is­sues. Shaza highlighted that the Ministry of Information Technology is steadfast in its determination to collabo­rate with the telecom sector. She assured that the gov­ernment is dedicated to ad­dressing the concerns of the telecom industry. The minis­ter said, “We will empower the youth by integrating them into the digital ecosys­tem and offering dignified employment opportunities.”