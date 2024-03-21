Sindh Agriculture University, FAO sign agreement for installation of Flux tower

HYDERABAD - A new Flux Tower is set to be in­stalled at the Latif Farm of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Orga­nization (FAO), marking a signifi­cant stride forward in agricul­tural innovation. The installation of the Flux Tower at the Latif Farm represents a cutting-edge approach to comprehensively monitor crucial agricultural pa­rameters, heralding a new era of data-driven agriculture.

The MoU signing ceremony, held at the University Committee room and presided over by Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, was attended by key stakeholders including Jiro Ariyama, Interna­tional Technical Advisor (Water Management) of FAO, Ghulam Qadir Shar, Director Agriculture Extension, Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed Nahiyon, and other dignitaries.

This meeting underscored the collective commitment to revo­lutionize data monitoring in ag­riculture and signifies a pivotal moment in agricultural advance­ment in the province.

The signing of a joint memo­randum of understanding (MoU) between SAU and the Agricul­ture, Supply & Prices Depart­ment, Government of Sindh, marks a significant milestone in enhancing agricultural practices across Sindh. This collaboration with FAO signifies a significant stride forward in agricultural innovation, aimed at optimiz­ing agricultural practices across the region. SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri emphasized the pivotal role of the Flux Tower in safeguarding agricultural infor­mation and its potential to opti­mize water usage, increase crop yields, and mitigate environmen­tal impacts through predictive ir­rigation practices.