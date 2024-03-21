Sindh govt reshuffles bureaucracy

KARACHI - Sindh Government has made another reshuffle in bureaucracy and transferred provincial secretaries and Senior Superintendents of Police of different districts of Sindh with immediate effect. According to separate notifications issued by Chief Secretary and the Inspector General Police, Shakeel Ahmed Mangnejo, an officer of PAS (BS-21) presently posted as Chairman Planning and Development Board was transfered and posted as Chairman Chief Minister’s Inspection, Enquiries and Imple­mentation Team department against sn existing vacancy. Secretary Forest and Wildlife Dept Najam Ahmed Shah was transfered and posted as Chair­man Planning and Development Board, Planning and Development Dept Sindh vice Shakeel Mang­nejo transferred. Khalid Mehmood Shaikh, Ex. PCS (BS-20) officer presently CEO Sindh People’s Housing for flood affectees was transfered and posted as Secretary Food Dept vice Nasir Abass Soomro transfered. Secretary Cooperatives Badar Jamil Mandhro was transfered and posted as Sec­retary Forest and Wildlife vice Najam Ahmed Shah transfered. The Inspector General Police Sindh has ordered transfer and posting of SSPs of different districts with immediate effect. Recently posted SSP Ghotki Mir Rohal Khan was transfered and posted as SSP Larkana relieving Muhammad Im­ran Khan, SSP Shikarpur of the additional charge. Sumair Noor, an officer of PSP (BS-18) SSP Sukkur was transfered and posted as SSP Ghotki vice Mir Rohal Khan transfered.