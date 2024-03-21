Sindh launches Kisan Card

KARACHI - Sindh cabinet on Wednesday approved Rs521 million for fuel indexation of Intra-dis­trict Bus Service and Rs5.027 million grant JS Academy for the Deaf and decided to launch Kissan Card to sup­port peasants. Chairman Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given clear in­structions for the issuance of Kissan cards and prepar­ing a plan to carry out devel­opment initiatives in every district. “I want to constitute a committee to implement the Election Manifesto of the party so that all the 10 points as announced by the chair­man can be implemented in true letter and spirit,” he said.

The cabinet meeting was held at CM House and was chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. All provincial ministers includ­ing Sharjeel Memon, Dr Azra Pechuho, Nasir Shah, Sardar Shah, Zulfiqar Shah, Jam Khan Shoro, Ali Hassan Zardari, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, advisors Babl Khan Bhayo, Ahsan mazari, Najmi Alam - Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Principal Secretary CM Agha Wasif, Chairman P&D Shakil Manejo, Secretary Fi­nance Fayaz Jatoi and other concerned officers. Senior Minister for Information Sharjeel Memon briefing the cabinet said that the project to supply, operate and main­tenance for the Sindh Intra-District People’s Bus Service was awarded to National Ra­dio Transit Authority (NRDC) in October 2021 for a term of 12 years – up to Oct 2033. The NRTC supplied 250 bus­es of them 230 are operation­al and an additional 40 buses have also been added to the fleet, apart from bringing the remaining 30 buses of the ini­tial lot of 250.

Sharjeel told the cabinet that the project was a G2G initiative between the Sindh government and NRTC. He added that it was the first ever Intra City Public Trans­port Project operating in Mixed Traffic, particularly in Karachi and other cities of the province such as Lar­kana, Hyderabad and Sukkur. He added that the Transport department was responsible for the provision of Depots, Routes, Land spaces for Bus Stations free of all encum­brances, provision of utilities at depots and Bus Stations, and payment of busses in­cluding taxes and duties. The NRTC was responsible for the procurement, op­eration, and maintenance of buses and the construction and upgradation of depots and bus stations. He said that the NRTC has requested the SMTA for the release of payment of fuel indexations from January to June 24. As per practice, the Indepen­dent Expert(s) third-party consultants were assigned to determine, analyze and fore­cast the Fuel Indexation. The Independent Expert(s) sub­mitted the forecasted budget of Rs820. 996 million for the period Jan to Jun, 2024.

The fuel indexation pay­ments are actualized every month, under the Contract, after due validation by the IE and SMTA. The cabinet was told that to ensure the smooth operations of the PBS, Rs. 820. 996 million were required from Jan-Jun 2024. Memon said that Rs. 300 million, already kept in the account as Grant-in Aid for Fuel Indexation (One time) during the current fi­nancial year 2023-24, may be released and the remain­ing amount of Rs. 521 mil­lion may be released for the Project to cover fuel index­ation for the period Jan-Jun 2024. The cabinet approved the amount of Rs 521 million for the purpose. The CM was told that the JS Academy pro­vides empowerment initia­tives completely free of cost education from early Child Education to postgraduate level to deaf students. The Courses/Training provides Sign Language, Audiometry, Computer Skill training, Mu­sic Classes, Arts Classes, Physical Health Care, Mental Health Care, Occupational, Physical Education Activi­ties, Social Skills, Pick & drop, Services for Deaf Students, Counseling & Guidance Ser­vice, Library Access, Secre­tary DEPD Tuaha Farooqi told the cabinet.