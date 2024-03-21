Thursday, March 21, 2024
Solar panels to be provided to 0.5 million households, says Minister

March 21, 2024
KARACHI  -  Sindh Minister of Energy, Develop­ment and Planning Syed Nasir Hus­sain Shah has said that solar panels will be provided to 0.5 million house­holds in the province according to the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In a statement on Wednesday, Na­sir Shah said that according to the manifesto of the PPP chairman, the project of providing 300 units of free electricity to the public through so­larization has also been started.

He said that the institutions have been directed to speed up the steps to fulfill the chairman’s promise as soon as possible and to provide free elec­tricity to the people and to provide solar panels to 0.5mln households.

He said that the concerned officers have been instructed to ensure the quality and transparency of the work as much as possible. The provincial minister said that according to the survey of a reliable organization, the package is being given to the people in the Benazir Income Support Pro­gram in a transparent manner.

Delay in road tests for LTV/HTV licenses irking people

Nasir Hussain Shah said that we have representation in the assem­blies of all provinces.

