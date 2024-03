SUKKUR - Speaker Sindh Assembly, Syed Awais Qadir Shah reached his constituency Saleh Putt on Wednesday where people warmly received him. Syed Awais arrived in his constitu­ency for the first time after as­suming office, where he was garlanded with flowers and paraded around the constitu­ency. Speaking the occasion, he said the elected govern­ment under the supervision of Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah was making all-out efforts to provide basic facilities to the people.