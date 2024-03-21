Stadium upgradation plan presented to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi was presented with the plan to upgrade three major stadiums on Wednesday.
The development came after Naqvi previously announced that the major stadiums of the country would undergo upgradation before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. “Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi called on the NESPAK (National Engineering Services of Pakistan) officials in a follow-up meeting on the upgradation of the three major venues in Pakistan,” the PCB said in a press release.
“COO PCB, Salman Naseer, Director Infrastructure PCB Nasir Hameed and GM NESPAK were also in attendance during this meeting. “The initial designs for the immediate upgradation of Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, National Bank Stadium, Karachi and Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi were presented to the Chairman PCB in the form of a presentation.
“The chairman instructed the officials about his plans regarding the enhancement of the view for the fans from every seat in the stadium while he also emphasised the importance of renovation of the hospitality boxes at all three venues.
“With the upgradation plan to be finalised soon, the Chairman instructed the NESPAK officials to start the work on stadiums immediately keeping in mind a tight window of time before hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.”
Mohsin Naqvi, while addressing the media at the National Bank Stadium on Monday night, following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9, acknowledged the need to upgrade three major stadiums, followed by the upgradation of other venues. “Our three main venues – Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi – will be upgraded before the Champions Trophy. We will upgrade other venues later as well, once these three are done. Our stadiums will be state-of-the-art once they have been renovated,” added the ChairmanPCB.