Stadium upgradation plan presented to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi was pre­sented with the plan to upgrade three major stadiums on Wednesday.

The development came after Naq­vi previously announced that the major stadiums of the country would undergo upgradation before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. “Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi called on the NE­SPAK (National Engineering Services of Pakistan) officials in a follow-up meeting on the upgradation of the three major venues in Pakistan,” the PCB said in a press release.

“COO PCB, Salman Naseer, Direc­tor Infrastructure PCB Nasir Ha­meed and GM NESPAK were also in attendance during this meeting. “The initial designs for the immedi­ate upgradation of Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, National Bank Stadium, Ka­rachi and Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi were presented to the Chairman PCB in the form of a presentation.

“The chairman instructed the of­ficials about his plans regarding the enhancement of the view for the fans from every seat in the stadium while he also emphasised the importance of renovation of the hospitality box­es at all three venues.

“With the upgradation plan to be finalised soon, the Chairman in­structed the NESPAK officials to start the work on stadiums immediately keeping in mind a tight window of time before hosting the ICC Champi­ons Trophy 2025.”

Mohsin Naqvi, while addressing the media at the National Bank Stadium on Monday night, following the con­clusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9, acknowledged the need to upgrade three major stadiums, fol­lowed by the upgradation of other venues. “Our three main venues – La­hore, Karachi and Rawalpindi – will be upgraded before the Champions Trophy. We will upgrade other ven­ues later as well, once these three are done. Our stadiums will be state-of-the-art once they have been renovat­ed,” added the ChairmanPCB.