Thursday, March 21, 2024
Sukkur ASPvisits police station “C” Section

APP
March 21, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   ASP city, Muhammad Usman Khan on Wednesday surprised visit to the police Sta­tion “C” Section here. During the visit, the ASP thoroughly examined the station’s records and as­sessed the available fa­cilities for visitors. He instructed police officials to enhance the amenities provided to individu­als visiting the station. Usman emphasized the importance of serving the community with sin­cerity and urged all staff members to diligently ad­dress the concerns of the public, particularly those in need.

