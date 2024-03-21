Systems Limited wins Best Core Banking Implementation award by IBS Intelligence

KARACHI - Systems Limited has won the pres­tigious “Best Core Banking Implementation” award from IBS Intelligence for modernizing the core bank­ing operations of Samba Bank Limited. The IBS In­telligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards are known for honoring banks and technology partners showcasing excellence in implementation and in­novations using emerging technologies within the banking and financial sec­tor. The fifth edition of these awards received more than 250 nominations from 49 countries. Out of these re­markable participations, Systems Limited has been recognized for its outstand­ing work in modernizing the Core Banking platform for Samba Bank, solidifying its reputation as a major player in the global banking tech­nology industry. This award is a testament to Systems’ exceptional implementation strategy and the innovative use of tools and accelerators that enabled Samba Bank to seamlessly embrace the new upgrade and adhere to the updated regulatory requirements. During this transformation, Systems Limited leveraged Pakistan Model Bank which is a coun­try model bank framework developed inhouse to facili­tate rapid deployment and allow banks to meet indus­try regulations and local best practices. “This recognition is a testament to our trans­formative journey that not only propels Samba Bank toward its long-term vision of digital excellence but also solidifies the relationship we share with Systems Lim­ited. Their unwavering sup­port and capabilities have been instrumental in push­ing the boundaries of our digital transformation. With this accolade, we promise our clients the commitment to excellence and always achieving innovation in the banking industry,” Ahmad Tariq Azam, President & CEO, Samba Bank Limited, said.