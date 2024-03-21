Systems Limited wins Best Core Banking Implementation award by IBS Intelligence

KARACHI - Systems Limited has won the prestigious “Best Core Banking Implementation” award from IBS Intelligence for modernizing the core banking operations of Samba Bank Limited. The IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards are known for honoring banks and technology partners showcasing excellence in implementation and innovations using emerging technologies within the banking and financial sector. The fifth edition of these awards received more than 250 nominations from 49 countries. Out of these remarkable participations, Systems Limited has been recognized for its outstanding work in modernizing the Core Banking platform for Samba Bank, solidifying its reputation as a major player in the global banking technology industry. This award is a testament to Systems’ exceptional implementation strategy and the innovative use of tools and accelerators that enabled Samba Bank to seamlessly embrace the new upgrade and adhere to the updated regulatory requirements. During this transformation, Systems Limited leveraged Pakistan Model Bank which is a country model bank framework developed inhouse to facilitate rapid deployment and allow banks to meet industry regulations and local best practices. “This recognition is a testament to our transformative journey that not only propels Samba Bank toward its long-term vision of digital excellence but also solidifies the relationship we share with Systems Limited. Their unwavering support and capabilities have been instrumental in pushing the boundaries of our digital transformation. With this accolade, we promise our clients the commitment to excellence and always achieving innovation in the banking industry,” Ahmad Tariq Azam, President & CEO, Samba Bank Limited, said.