The Twitter Puzzle

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s response to the PTA Chairman regard­ing the continued ban on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has left many scratching their heads. On Tuesday, Naqvi addressed the media on the matter and claimed that “better laws” were needed to regulate free speech online. That being said, this anticipated re­sponse to queries about the reasoning for the ban has raised more ques­tions than answers, leaving the country yet again stuck in limbo.

For starters, the Minister’s call for laws to combat false allegations on­line seems to be a bit misguided. Existing laws against defamation and libel already address such issues and are specifically implemented globally for these instances. Banning Twitter as a medium for such isolated incidents of misinformation can be seen as an executive overreach. This is no differ­ent from using a hammer for a job that requires a scalpel, and it shows that the government lacks a nuanced understanding of the actual issue at hand.

Secondly, the comparison drawn by Naqvi between Pakistan’s ban on Twitter and the United States’ ban on TikTok is even more befuddling, as it overlooks some very critical differences. The US has faced overwhelm­ing criticism for suppressing those speaking out against Israeli oppres­sion and highlighted the issues of banning platforms, so it is not exactly clear why they are being upheld as the gold standard in this issue.

Drawing such parallels publicly is not doing the government any fa­vours in this matter, as it will only invite public scrutiny. This bewilder­ing approach is exacerbated by contradictory statements and actions from officials as well. Despite the ban, senior officials continue to post on X using VPNs, showing a clear inconsistency in their approach and fu­elling speculation around the matter.

In light of these concerns, the simplest solution to this conundrum would be to lift the ban on X. Not only is X clearly a vital communication platform for citizens, but this move will demonstrate the government’s commitment to upholding constitutional values and welcoming open di­alogue. Misinformation is a legitimate concern, but it needs to be ad­dressed through tried and tested methods rather than radical methods. Failure to carry out digital governance in a fair manner will only exacer­bate tensions in our already volatile political landscape.