Tractors assembling grows by 77pc in seven months

ISLAMABAD - Tractors assembling in the coun­try during first 07 months of current financial year increased 77 percent as compared to the assembling of the corresponding period of the last year. During the period from July-January, 2023-24, about 27,835 tractors were locally assembled as compared to assembling of 15,725 tractors of the same period of last year. According to the provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for January, 2024 released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the manufacturing of machinery and equipment during the pe­riod under review grew by 80.11 percent. On month on month basis, the local tractors produc­tion grew by 164.76 percent as about 4,117 tractors were locally manufactured in January, 2024 as against the manufacturing of 1,555 tractors of the corre­sponding month of the last year. However, the automobile manu­facturing decreased by 46.21 percent as compared to manu­facturing of the same period of last year. The output of the Large Scale Manufacturing Industrial (LSMI) sector witnessed an in­crease of 1.48 per cent during the month of January 2024 com­pared to the same month of last year, it reported. On a month-on-month basis, the production in January also showed 0.03 percent growth over the output of December 2023. Overall the LSMI showed a decline of 0.52 per cent during July-January 2023-24 when compared with the same period of last year, ac­cording to PBS data.