Twelve workers die in Balochistan coal mine explosion

QUETTA - At least twelve colliers died and eight were safely rescued after a coalmine collapsed in Hara­ni district area of Balochistan. Mines Official Abdul Ghani told reporters on Wednes­day that eight miners were rescued alive along with the recovery of 12 dead bodies during the completion of a res­cue operation in the Zardal­lu area near Haranai. He said that the condition of the res­cued eight miners was stable. He said that about 18 colliers trapped underground after gas explosion in the coal mine on Tuesday saying that receiv­ing information about the in­cident, the rescue teams were reached the site operation was started and 12 bodies of min­ers were pulled out and eight were rescued alive from it.