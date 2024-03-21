Two robbers killed, seven held after separate encounters

KARACHI - Two robbers were killed and seven others including two injured were apprehended with arms, looted valu­ables after separate encounters in dif­ferent areas of the metropolis, police said on Wednesday. According to de­tails, one robbers was killed and an­other held with arms, cell phones and motorcycles after exchange of fire in jurisdiction of Noor Jehan police sta­tion in Nazimabad area of Karachi. Another robber was killed in firing of security guard after he attempted to loot a car riding family in Shah Faisal area. During an encounter in Jam­shed Quarter, four robbers including two injured were held with arms and three motorcycles. The Saudabad Po­lice after minor resistance arrested two accused Adnan and Azeem in­volved in selling Gutka and recovered cash from their possession.

THREE STREET CRIMINALSHELD IN JOINT OPERATION; ARMS, BIKE RECOVERED

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Kara­chi Police arrested three street crimi­nals, recovered arms, a bike and 12 cell phones during a joint operation here on Wednesday.

A spokesman of Sindh Rangers said that a joint operation was launched against the wanted criminals on tech­nical basis. During joint operation, three street criminals including Mu­hammad Shehbaz, Faheem Ahmed Mirani and Muhammad Babar Dur­rani were arrested, he added. The de­tainees had looted chicken supplier in Block 17 of Gulshan-e-Iqal on March 17, and had escaped after interrupted Rangers personnel deployed on near­by picket. Arms, a motorcycle and 12 mobile phones were recovered from possession of the detainees wanted by Aziz Bhatti and other police sta­tions. The spokesman of Rangers said that the nabbed street criminals were also involved in snatching cash, cell phones and other valuables at gun­point. Raids were being conducted to arrest other accomplices of the de­tainees and they were handed over to police for further investigations.