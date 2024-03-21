Two robbers killed, seven held after separate encounters

KARACHI - Two robbers were killed and seven others including two injured were apprehended with arms, looted valuables after separate encounters in different areas of the metropolis, police said on Wednesday. According to details, one robbers was killed and another held with arms, cell phones and motorcycles after exchange of fire in jurisdiction of Noor Jehan police station in Nazimabad area of Karachi. Another robber was killed in firing of security guard after he attempted to loot a car riding family in Shah Faisal area. During an encounter in Jamshed Quarter, four robbers including two injured were held with arms and three motorcycles. The Saudabad Police after minor resistance arrested two accused Adnan and Azeem involved in selling Gutka and recovered cash from their possession.
THREE STREET CRIMINALSHELD IN JOINT OPERATION; ARMS, BIKE RECOVERED
Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Karachi Police arrested three street criminals, recovered arms, a bike and 12 cell phones during a joint operation here on Wednesday.
A spokesman of Sindh Rangers said that a joint operation was launched against the wanted criminals on technical basis. During joint operation, three street criminals including Muhammad Shehbaz, Faheem Ahmed Mirani and Muhammad Babar Durrani were arrested, he added. The detainees had looted chicken supplier in Block 17 of Gulshan-e-Iqal on March 17, and had escaped after interrupted Rangers personnel deployed on nearby picket. Arms, a motorcycle and 12 mobile phones were recovered from possession of the detainees wanted by Aziz Bhatti and other police stations. The spokesman of Rangers said that the nabbed street criminals were also involved in snatching cash, cell phones and other valuables at gunpoint. Raids were being conducted to arrest other accomplices of the detainees and they were handed over to police for further investigations.