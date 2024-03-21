Thursday, March 21, 2024
Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation

Agencies
March 21, 2024
NORTH WAZIRISTAN   -   Two terror­ist were killed in an intel­ligence based operation by the security forces in North Waziristan District. During conduct of opera­tion and after intense fire exchange, another two ter­rorists got injured. Accord­ing to the ISPR, weapons, ammunition and explo­sives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous ter­rorist activities in the area. Sanitization operation is being conducted to elimi­nate any other terrorist found in the area as Secu­rity Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Agencies

