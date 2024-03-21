Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation

NORTH WAZIRISTAN - Two terrorist were killed in an intelligence based operation by the security forces in North Waziristan District. During conduct of operation and after intense fire exchange, another two terrorists got injured. According to the ISPR, weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area. Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.