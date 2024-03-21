Unrest, neglect, hope

Recently, two strong and famous protests came to an end with different outcomes. The first protest was against enforced disappearances and extra-judicial killings carried out by Baloch women in the capital, and the second one was against the increased price of subsidised wheat and other rights of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) launched by the people of GB. Both lasting protests commenced in harsh weather, creating health complications for the elderly, yet the protests reached their zenith. Similarly, the GB protest bore some fruit as the centre reversed the price of subsidised wheat, creating some relief for the marginalised people of the region. However, their other demands are yet to be fulfilled.
On the other side of the spectrum, the Balochistan protest by the Baloch Yakjehjti Committee (BYC) led by Dr. Mahrang Baloch bore no fruit in the context of their demands. However, the sit-in in Islamabad and the subsequent crackdown of the state against the protesters drew considerable attention from national and international human rights bodies.
It must be remembered that these two mineral-rich, scenic, and cultural regions are deprived of their basic rights. Both regions, for instance, face self-created perennial issues. They lack basic amenities such as health, electricity, transport and communication. They also face other issues like the unavailability of gas.
Every day a large number of patients are forced to travel to Karachi, Larkana, and Sukkur for treatment. It is a clear-cut sign that the health structure in Balochistan is unsatisfactory, lacking experienced surgeons and other health professionals. Last year on my visit to Khuzdar, one of the largest districts of Balochistan, I witnessed 12-15 hour electricity load shedding with a disturbed mechanism of water supply. These basic challenges remind us of the everyday struggles our fellow citizens endure, urging us to work towards better, more accessible healthcare for all.
When it comes to education, the largest province of Pakistan faces a significant setback, with only a small fraction of children able to attend school. Adding to this challenge is the heartbreaking reality of enforced disappearances, which strikes at the very core of Baloch identity. For many in Balochistan, the continuous disappearance of their loved ones chips away at their sense of belonging to the nation, leaving them feeling forgotten and forsaken. It is a painful truth that cannot be ignored when we consider their struggles.
Similarly, the recent downpour in Gwadar shattered the mental peace of the people in the cold weather that claimed 29 lives. Their homes, streets, and neighborhoods filled up with rainwater, forcing people to use boats in the streets. As usual, limited relief was provided by the government to the marginalised people of Gwadar.
In the case of GB, the most beautiful, eye-catching region of Pakistan, the conditions are one way or another similar to Balochistan. The region encounters several challenges in accessing essential resources like infrastructure, healthcare, and education. Recently, a deluge of rain disrupted the road infrastructure of GB. These heavy rains made the Karakoram highway and the Jaglot-Skardu road inaccessible, leading to disturbing essential services. By the same token, GB also has very limited political participation. The region lacks full representation in the national assembly and senate. As a result, the people of GB do not have any say in the policies that affect them. Owing to its remote location and limited autonomy, GB struggles to attract investment and create sufficient job opportunities for its residents.
The government should take some pragmatic measures to provide fundamental rights to both the largest province of Pakistan and the picturesque region, GB. It should address the controversial issue of enforced disappearances that has engulfed Balochistan.
Weather experts have warned of a new spell of rain in Balochistan again. To avoid the same destructive episode, the government should take precautionary measures to initiate an early warning system. It should also open the doors of representation for GB in the parliament. It is essential for us to recognise the struggles faced by our fellow citizens in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan. These regions are not just distant corners on a map but homes to vibrant communities longing for basic rights and opportunities. As we witness protests, weather disasters, and ongoing neglect, it becomes clear that urgent action is needed. It is time for the authorities to listen, to act, and to ensure that every individual in these regions can live with dignity and hope for a brighter tomorrow.
SHEHZAD AHMED BROHI,
Larkana.