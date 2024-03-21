Unrest, neglect, hope

Recently, two strong and famous protests came to an end with different outcomes. The first pro­test was against enforced disap­pearances and extra-judicial kill­ings carried out by Baloch women in the capital, and the second one was against the increased price of subsidised wheat and other rights of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) launched by the people of GB. Both lasting pro­tests commenced in harsh weath­er, creating health complications for the elderly, yet the protests reached their zenith. Similarly, the GB protest bore some fruit as the centre reversed the price of subsi­dised wheat, creating some relief for the marginalised people of the region. However, their other de­mands are yet to be fulfilled.

On the other side of the spec­trum, the Balochistan protest by the Baloch Yakjehjti Committee (BYC) led by Dr. Mahrang Baloch bore no fruit in the context of their demands. However, the sit-in in Islamabad and the subsequent crackdown of the state against the protesters drew considerable at­tention from national and interna­tional human rights bodies.

It must be remembered that these two mineral-rich, scenic, and cultural regions are deprived of their basic rights. Both regions, for instance, face self-created perenni­al issues. They lack basic amenities such as health, electricity, trans­port and communication. They also face other issues like the un­availability of gas.

Every day a large number of pa­tients are forced to travel to Kara­chi, Larkana, and Sukkur for treat­ment. It is a clear-cut sign that the health structure in Balochistan is unsatisfactory, lacking experienced surgeons and other health profes­sionals. Last year on my visit to Khuzdar, one of the largest districts of Balochistan, I witnessed 12-15 hour electricity load shedding with a disturbed mechanism of water supply. These basic challenges re­mind us of the everyday struggles our fellow citizens endure, urging us to work towards better, more ac­cessible healthcare for all.

When it comes to education, the largest province of Pakistan fac­es a significant setback, with only a small fraction of children able to attend school. Adding to this chal­lenge is the heartbreaking reality of enforced disappearances, which strikes at the very core of Baloch identity. For many in Balochistan, the continuous disappearance of their loved ones chips away at their sense of belonging to the nation, leaving them feeling forgotten and forsaken. It is a painful truth that cannot be ignored when we con­sider their struggles.

Similarly, the recent downpour in Gwadar shattered the mental peace of the people in the cold weather that claimed 29 lives. Their homes, streets, and neighborhoods filled up with rainwater, forcing people to use boats in the streets. As usual, limited relief was provided by the government to the marginalised people of Gwadar.

In the case of GB, the most beau­tiful, eye-catching region of Paki­stan, the conditions are one way or another similar to Balochistan. The region encounters several challeng­es in accessing essential resourc­es like infrastructure, healthcare, and education. Recently, a deluge of rain disrupted the road infrastruc­ture of GB. These heavy rains made the Karakoram highway and the Ja­glot-Skardu road inaccessible, lead­ing to disturbing essential services. By the same token, GB also has very limited political participation. The region lacks full representation in the national assembly and senate. As a result, the people of GB do not have any say in the policies that af­fect them. Owing to its remote lo­cation and limited autonomy, GB struggles to attract investment and create sufficient job opportunities for its residents.

The government should take some pragmatic measures to pro­vide fundamental rights to both the largest province of Pakistan and the picturesque region, GB. It should address the controversial issue of enforced disappearances that has engulfed Balochistan.

Weather experts have warned of a new spell of rain in Balochistan again. To avoid the same destructive episode, the government should take precautionary measures to initiate an early warning system. It should also open the doors of repre­sentation for GB in the parliament. It is essential for us to recognise the struggles faced by our fellow citizens in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan. These regions are not just distant corners on a map but homes to vibrant communities longing for basic rights and opportunities. As we witness protests, weather di­sasters, and ongoing neglect, it be­comes clear that urgent action is needed. It is time for the authorities to listen, to act, and to ensure that every individual in these regions can live with dignity and hope for a brighter tomorrow.

SHEHZAD AHMED BROHI,

Larkana.