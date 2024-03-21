Vietnamese president resigns amid major graft purge

HANOI - Vietnam’s President Vo Van Thuong has resigned after just one year in the job, state media announced Wednesday, as the com­munist country mounts a sweeping anti-graft purge.

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) said Thu­ong was guilty of “violations and shortcomings” and his resignation was accepted by the party’s central committee. The 53-year-old’s dramatic fall comes as Vietnam undergoes major politi­cal upheaval, with his predecessor also forced out in an anti-corruption drive that has seen several ministers fired and top business lead­ers tried for fraud.

VNA said Thuong had violated unspecified “regulations” and failed to set a proper example as head of state. “Comrade Vo Van Thuong’s vio­lations and shortcomings have caused bad pub­lic opinion, affecting the reputation of the Party, State and himself personally,” VNA said. “Fully aware of his responsibility to the Party, State and People, he submitted his resignation from his as­signed positions.”

Thuong became president on March 2 last year after president Nguyen Xuan Phuc resigned in a sudden move unusual for Vietnam, where politi­cal changes have long been carefully orchestrated, with an emphasis on stability. Before Phuc, only one other Communist Party president had ever stepped down, and that was for health reasons. While the president is head of state, real power is seen to lie with party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is regarded as the architect be­hind the anti-corruption drive, which has proved popular among the Vietnamese public.