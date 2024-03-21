World Meteorological Day to be observed on March 23

ISLAMABAD - World Me­teorological Day will be marked across the globe including Paki­stan on March 23 (Saturday) to emphasize addressing the unde­niable threats of climate change to our entire civilization.

The day will be marked under the theme “At the Frontline of Cli­mate Action” to highlight the ur­gent need to combat climate change and its impacts. World Me­teorological Day takes place every year on March 23 and commem­orates the coming into force on March 23, 1950 of the Convention establishing the World Meteoro­logical Organization.

The day features various events such as conferences, symposia and exhibitions for meteorological pro­fessionals, community leaders and the general public. The World Me­teorological Organization (WMO) plays a crucial role in contributing to people’s safety and welfare and without the data collected by the World Meteorological Organiza­tion, it would be impossible to get accurate daily weather forecasts. Sustainable Goal 13 commits us to “take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.” Progress in this goal underpins progress in all the other Sustain­able Development Goals.

Weather and climate predic­tions help boost food production and move closer to zero hunger. Integrating epidemiology and cli­mate information helps under­stand and manage diseases sen­sitive to climate. Early-warning systems help to reduce pover­ty by giving people the chance to prepare and limit the impact of extreme weather.