World organisations gather for smooth response to flood victims

ISLAMABAD - Humanitarian organisa­tions, United Nations agen­cies, international donors, and representatives from National and Provincial Di­saster Management Author­ities gathered here to dis­cuss lessons and reflections from rehabilitation and re­construction efforts follow­ing the devastating floods of 2022-2023 and the way for­ward to improve an inclu­sive humanitarian response to the vulnerable communi­ties in Pakistan.

Organised by an Italian NGO, CESVI, the event was attended by Ambassador of Denmark in Pakistan, Jakob Linulf, representative of Eu­ropean Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Opera­tions (ECHO), Filippo Orto­lani, Member DRR National Disaster Management Au­thority, Idrees Mehsud and Director Operations PDMA Sindh, Imdad Hussain Sid­diqui along with represen­tatives of various interna­tional and national NGOs.

The event served as the close out of a multimil­lion-dollar relief and re­covery project undertak­en by CESVI in Sindh and Punjab titled ‘Humanitari­an Assistance for Vulnera­ble Flood Affected Commu­nities in Pakistan’, funded by ECHO, under which over 40,000 households compris­ing over 250,000 individu­als from flood-affected dis­tricts received various forms of aid including cash grants, shelter rehabilitation, WASH kits, livelihood support and capacity building training.

The event also includ­ed a panel discussion par­ticipated by Florence Rolle (FAO Pakistan), Idress Meh­sud (NDMA), Imdad Siddique (PDMA Sindh), Charlos Geha (OCHA Pakistan), Abdul Reh­man (USAID Pakistan), Sarah Lumsdo (British High Com­mission), and Nusrat Nasab (Agha Khan Habitat) in which panellists discussed ways and mean to further improve the aid delivery mechanism in Pakistan.

In his address, the Dan­ish Ambassador expressed gratitude to partners for their support, emphasis­ing that without their help, it wouldn’t have been possi­ble to assist the flood-affect­ed people. He highlighted that providing clean drink­ing water was the biggest challenge during the 2022 floods and acknowledged the successful efforts in pro­viding clean water to those in need. He also expressed eagerness to collaborate with the Pakistan Govern­ment in the future.

Filipo Ortolani, represent­ing the donor of the project, commended the response of the international communi­ty during the 2022 floods, describing it as excellent. He highlighted the collabo­ration with international or­ganisations and countries to build civic protection mech­anisms during crises.

Earlier in their open­ing address, Farhan Ahmed Khan, Country Director CESVI Pakistan; and Ali Rauf Programme Coordina­tor CESVI Pakistan, gave an overview of the project and its achievements. Represen­tative of a local NGO part­ner, Lodhran Pilot Project, also briefed the audience on their role in the rehabilita­tion activities.