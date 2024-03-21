Thursday, March 21, 2024
World Water Day to be observed on March 22

March 21, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Like other parts of the world, World Water Day will be cele­brated on March 22 in Pakistan to raise awareness about the wa­ter crisis. The theme for World Wa­ter Day 2024 is “Water for Peace,” underscoring the pivotal role wa­ter plays in fostering stability and prosperity worldwide.

Since its inception in 1993, World Water Day has been observed on March 22, following the United Nations General Assembly’s dec­laration. On this day, the UN and its member nations dedicate ef­forts to implementing UN recom­mendations and advancing con­crete activities to address global water challenges. According to the United Nations, over 3 billion peo­ple worldwide rely on water sourc­es that traverse national boundar­ies. Despite this, only 24 out of 153 countries with shared water re­sources report having cooperation agreements with their neighbors.

FM Dar to attend Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels today

As the impacts of climate change intensify and the global popula­tion expands, it is imperative that we unite in safeguarding and con­serving our most precious re­source. By prioritizing the bal­ancing of human rights and needs, water can serve as a stabilizing force and a catalyst for sustainable development. World Water Day serves as a platform for the United Nations to raise awareness about critical water-related issues and inspire collective action to address the water and sanitation crisis.

