LAHORE - A promotion board session was held at the Regional Police Office under the chair of RPO Gujranwala Dr. Haider Ashraf for promo­tion to the rank of ASI and sub-inspector, in which 111 ASIs were promoted as sub-inspectors and 135 head constables as ASIs. According to the police, RPO Gujranwala Dr Haider Ashraf said that 135 constables would be pro­moted to the post of head constables in the meeting to be held on Monday.