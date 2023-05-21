Sunday, May 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

32nd death anniversary of legendary music director A Hameed observed

Agencies
May 21, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

ISLAMABAD - The 32nd death anniversary of legendary Pakistani music director Sheikh Abdul Hameed widely known as A Hameed observed on Saturday). According to a private news channel, he was born in Amritsar in 1924, he started his career as a pianist. He later migrated to Pakistan and composed music for movies including Anjaam, Saheli, Bharosa and many others.   His music directed for the film Saheli and Aulad earned him wide recognition. A. Hameed was presented Nigar Award for Best Music Director in the film Dosti in 1971. He passed away on May 20 in Rawalpindi in 1991.

Tags:

Agencies

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1684557557.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023