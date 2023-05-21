34th National Games: Pak Army wins title of baseball event

QUETTA - The Pak Army defeated Pak Wapda by 15 to 0 runs in the 5th in­nings, to secure 1st position and win Gold Medal in the baseball event of the ongoing 34th National Games being held in Quetta on Saturday. Pak Wapda fetched 2nd Posi­tion with Silver Medal while HEC secured 3rd Position with Bronze Medal in the Tourna­ment. Earlier, the Chief guest, Chaudhary Yaqoob, Vice Presi­dent of the Pakistan Olympic Association, lauded the Balo­chistan Govt, especially its Sports Department, for get­ting assembled athletes from across the country including the far-flung areas in Balo­chistan under one platform for the mega National Event. “It is an excellent effort in the current situation when the na­tion is faced with a tense situ­ation due to unprecedented economic issues and other challenges. “It will help pro­mote brotherhood among the people of all provinces and bring them closer and unite them, he said. The Pakistan Olympic Association Secre­tary General Khalid Mahmood said that currently the event is being held in peaceful and relaxed atmospheres due to best coordination efforts and due to the excellent security arrangements for the mega-events, which has enabled the athletes to focus on the game and performance at their best. He was all praise for the Balo­chistan govt for the provision of the best arrangements and excellent security to the sports persons who are in Quetta for the National Games.