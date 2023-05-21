7-day anti-polio campaign begins in Khyber tomorrow

KHYBER - The necessary preparations have been completed for a successful seven-day anti-polio campaign scheduled to begin on Monday, May 22, 2023, in all three tehsils of Khyber district.

To mark the commencement of the drive, a simple gathering took place at the Khyber Dep­uty Commissioner (DC) office in Peshawar. In the presence of health officials, DC Abdul-Nasir administered polio drops to a child, officially inaugurating the campaign.

Providing further information, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Zafar stated that approximate­ly 0.228 million children under the age of five will receive vac­cinations during the seven-day anti-polio campaign conducted throughout Khyber.

A total of around 950 fixed, tran­sit, and mobile vaccination teams have been formed to facilitate the public at health centers, taxi stands, and through door-to-door campaigns.

The polio campaign is scheduled to run from Monday, May 22, until Sunday, May 28, not only in Khy­ber but also in other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

DC Abdul-Nasir appealed to par­ents to ensure their children re­ceive the anti-polio vaccine and requested their assistance in mak­ing Pakistan free from this debili­tating disease by cooperating with the health staff.

According to the health depart­ment, as a result of successful an­ti-polio drives conducted by health officials in collaboration with oth­er stakeholders, no cases of polio have been reported in Khyber for the past year and a half.

It is worth mentioning that due to the effectiveness of these cam­paigns, Khyber has transitioned from being classified as a high-risk area to one with reduced risk.