7-day anti-polio campaign begins in Khyber tomorrow

KHYBER - The necessary preparations have been completed for a successful seven-day anti-polio campaign scheduled to begin on Monday, May 22, 2023, in all three tehsils of Khyber district.
To mark the commencement of the drive, a simple gathering took place at the Khyber Deputy Commissioner (DC) office in Peshawar. In the presence of health officials, DC Abdul-Nasir administered polio drops to a child, officially inaugurating the campaign.
Providing further information, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Zafar stated that approximately 0.228 million children under the age of five will receive vaccinations during the seven-day anti-polio campaign conducted throughout Khyber.
A total of around 950 fixed, transit, and mobile vaccination teams have been formed to facilitate the public at health centers, taxi stands, and through door-to-door campaigns.
The polio campaign is scheduled to run from Monday, May 22, until Sunday, May 28, not only in Khyber but also in other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
DC Abdul-Nasir appealed to parents to ensure their children receive the anti-polio vaccine and requested their assistance in making Pakistan free from this debilitating disease by cooperating with the health staff.
According to the health department, as a result of successful anti-polio drives conducted by health officials in collaboration with other stakeholders, no cases of polio have been reported in Khyber for the past year and a half.
It is worth mentioning that due to the effectiveness of these campaigns, Khyber has transitioned from being classified as a high-risk area to one with reduced risk.