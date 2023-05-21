73pc cotton cultivation target achieved, says Sec Agriculture

MULTAN - Punjab, Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahu, Saturday said his government has achieved 73 percent cotton cultivation targets under the cotton revival program by offering subsidies to the farm­ers on quality seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides. The caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi had is­sued orders for additional culti­vation and production of cotton on a war footing basis that lead to enhancement in the produc­tion, said the secretary while presiding over a meeting here. The Punjab government, he said had already announced to give six months’ salary as a reward to the concerned departments of the districts over meeting the cotton cultivation target and one year’s salary over the production target. Likewise, special rewards will also be given to farmers for bum­per per-acre cotton production.

Iftikhar said the minimum sup­port price of cotton has been fixed at Rs 8500. He directed the agriculture extension officers to remain in direct contact with the cotton farmers. Agriculture Secre­tary directed a crackdown against water pilferers that will help culti­vation on millions of acres of land. 53,000 cusecs of water were being given to the canals of South Punjab.