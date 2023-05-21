Ajmal Wazir quits PTI

ISLAMABAD - As the number of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissidents contin­ues to rise with each passing day, an­other party leader Ajmal Wazir on Saturday quit the party in protest over May 9 violence.

Ajmal Wazir, former spokesperson of the PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced quitting the party.

Addressing a news conference here, he condemned the alleged involve­ment of party workers in vandalism and arson attacks on military installa­tions and termed May 9 as a dark day in the country’s history.

I had joined the PTI in July 2018 and was elected to the KP Assembly in Au­gust 2019 to serve the people, he said. “After May 9 incidents, it has become difficult for me to continue my associ­ation and affiliation with the PTI.”

Wazir further said that he was quitting the PTI because the country was supreme for him as compared to party politics.

He claimed that PTI’s violent work­ers vandalized the sculpture of Capt Karnel Sher Khan, the Nishan-e-Haid­er recipient who sacrificed his life for Pakistan, during protests following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in a graft case.

He demanded that all culprits in­volved in attacking the country’s insti­tutions should be brought to justice to avert such untoward incidents in future.