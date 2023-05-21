Sunday, May 21, 2023
Ajmal Wazir quits PTI

Ajmal Wazir quits PTI
Imran Mukhtar
May 21, 2023
ISLAMABAD    -    As the number of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissidents contin­ues to rise with each passing day, an­other party leader Ajmal Wazir on Saturday quit the party in protest over May 9 violence.

Ajmal Wazir, former spokesperson of the PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced quitting the party.

Addressing a news conference here, he condemned the alleged involve­ment of party workers in vandalism and arson attacks on military installa­tions and termed May 9 as a dark day in the country’s history.

I had joined the PTI in July 2018 and was elected to the KP Assembly in Au­gust 2019 to serve the people, he said. “After May 9 incidents, it has become difficult for me to continue my associ­ation and affiliation with the PTI.”

Wazir further said that he was quitting the PTI because the country was supreme for him as compared to party politics.

PM summons high-level meeting to discuss May 9 atrocities

He claimed that PTI’s violent work­ers vandalized the sculpture of Capt Karnel Sher Khan, the Nishan-e-Haid­er recipient who sacrificed his life for Pakistan, during protests following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in a graft case.

He demanded that all culprits in­volved in attacking the country’s insti­tutions should be brought to justice to avert such untoward incidents in future.

