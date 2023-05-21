Anas, Aina lift men, women titles in 3rd KPT Squash

LAHORE-Anas Khan and Aina Aziz lifted the men and women titles in the 3rd KPT Squash Junior/Senior, Men and Women Tournament at KPT Sports Complex concluded at KPT Sports Complex. The event was organized by KPT Sports Department in collaboration with Youth Unity of Pakistan.

In the men’s final, Anas Khan defeated Talha Saeed 3-1 to win the title in 43 mins with the score being 8/11, 11/4, 11/2, 11/3. In the women’s final, Aina Aziz beat Wannia Tahir 3-0 in 20 mins to clinch the title with the score of 11/4, 11/5, 11/7.

In Under-15 boys’ final, Syed Savi beat Abdullah Shahid 3-0 with the score being 11/7, 7/11, 11/8, 11/8 to earn the title. In the Under-17 boys’ final, AbdulBasit beat Huzaifa Shahid 3-1 to secure the title in 20 mins as the score was 11/9, 7/11, 11/6, 11/8. In the master category over 35, Fahad Aziz beat Cavish Farrukh 3-1 with the score being 11/8, 4/11, 11/2, 11/3 to bag the title.

HE Council General of UAE Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi was the chief guest of this event and distributed trophies among the winners and runners-up. Tournament Director Naveed Alam, Maj Mehmood of KPT Sports Director Tournament, Referee Abdul Waheed and Chairperson Youth Unity of Pakistan Rehana Aziz were also present at the closing ceremony.