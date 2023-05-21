Another vehicle falsely registered under Nawaz Sharif's name in London

The London police have expanded their investigation as another vehicle was register under the name of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif by unknown elements.

A statement issued by the Nawaz Sharif’ London office feared that these vehicles could be used in criminal or terrorist activities to pin blame on the PML-N supremo.

Khurram Butt, an aide of the former premier, has informed the London police about the development, asking them to expose the elements involved in this conspiracy.

The matter regarding registration of the case came to light when UK’s Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency sent its details to Mr Sharif at his Avendfield address.

This is the fourth vehicle registered in Nawaz Sharif’s name as the London Police are already investigating the registration of three vehicles in the name of the former prime minister.

The investigation started after Nawaz's office reported the matter to police saying that three vehicles were registered in his name in March and April. The office expressed concern that someone might be trying to commit crime.

Nawaz's office alerted the City of London Police and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA)

The head of Action Fraud at the City of London Police said that it had received NFRC230305856682 on March 30 and NFRC230405863595 on April 3.

It added: “They have been recorded on our system as information reports. An information report can be made when fraud has not been committed but has been attempted, or there is suspicion of criminal intent. An information report is also made if somebody is reporting fraud on behalf of a victim or a person is the victim of identity theft.”