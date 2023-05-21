Another wicket falls as KP ex-minister quits PTI

Dr Hisham, who had been de-notified as minister in the previous PTI govt, says he quit the party because of PTI’s criticism of the armed forces.

PESHAWAR - Another wicket has fallen from the team of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chair­man Imran Khan as former provin­cial minister Dr Hisham Inamullah an­nounced quitting the PTI in the wake of recent protests wherein the PTI activ­ists damaged installations and abused the army.

Flanked by former MPA Nasreen Khattak and other supporters, Hisham Inamullah announced his resignation from the basic member of the PTI at a news conference.

He said that he made PTI his choice since it made the promise that it would work for young people. He said he had decided that PTI would be his first and final party, but it did not happen so.

He asserted that no-one could, how­ever, make a claim in politics with ab­solute confidence. He acknowledged that he had left his ministry while still in the government in the previous PTI-led government and that it was a wise move.

He claimed that while dissenting views were a hallmark of democra­cy, his disagreement now focused on fundamental ideas. He said that he left the party as a result of Imran Khan and other party leaders’ misbehave towards the army.

Hailing from Lakki Marwat district, Dr Hisham served as health minister in the previous PTI government, after he had been elected member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial as­sembly on PTI ticket in the 2018 gen­eral elections.

Dr Hisham himself was newcom­er in politics but his family, Saifullah brothers, already have a long history participating in the politics and elec­tions.

Reportedly, Dr Hisham has also been approached by various politi­cal parties to join them after he was de-notified as minister in the then PTI government.

He said that had he wanted to quit the party for his personal reasons, he would have left it quite earlier when they victimised him and de-notified him as minister in the past. Howev­er, he said his decision is based on the ongoing campaign of PTI against the armed forces.