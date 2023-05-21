Arab League Submit’s declaration promises bright future for Muslim Ummah: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Ulema Council Chair­man and Prime Minister’s Spe­cial Representative on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, on Saturday highlight­ing the significance of the Arab League summit’s declaration, said it promised a bright future for the Muslim Ummah.

Addressing a press conference, he said the declaration offered a promising outlook for the future of Muslims worldwide. During the conference, Ashrafi addressed several pressing issues faced by the Muslim Ummah, particularly focusing on the challenges in Kashmir and Palestine. Notably, he emphasized Saudi Arabia’s role as the head of the Organiza­tion of Islamic Cooperation and expressed hope that practical steps would be taken to address the Kashmir and Palestine issues promptly. He raised concerns about India’s plan to hold the G20 meeting in Indian illegally Occu­pied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which he attributed to China. He called upon Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and other nations to refrain from participating in this perceived il­legitimate act by India. Further­more, Ashrafi highlighted Paki­stan’s sovereignty, stressing that no country or its representatives should interfere in its internal af­fairs. As the President of the In­ternational Interfaith Harmony Council, he conveyed Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining inde­pendence in its internal matters. He commended the Arab Sum­mit’s declaration as a permanent plan of action to promote unity among Arab Islamic countries.

He emphasized the importance of practical measures in ending external interference and sectar­ian violence, which would ulti­mately strengthen and stabilize the Muslim Ummah. Ashrafi also acknowledged the Arab Sum­mit’s unwavering stance on the Palestine issue, considering it a representation of the plight faced by the oppressed Palestinians. He expressed the hope that concrete steps would be taken soon to ad­dress the issues of Kashmir and Palestine. Additionally, Ashrafi praised the leadership of Crown Prince Amir Muhammad bin Salman, under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, in fos­tering peace and security in the region. Responding to a question, he reiterated Pakistan’s desire for improved relations with India, emphasizing that the restoration of these relations hinged on re­solving the Kashmir dispute.