Armed dacoits loot 5 men on gunpoint at Orchard Road

Islamabad-A gang of armed dacoits have deprived five persons including brother of Chairman NADRA, journalist and former additional attorney general of Pakistan of mobile phones, cash, ATMs, CNICs and other documents in broad day light on Islamabad Orchard Road here on Saturday, informed sources.

The three armed dacoits escaped on a motorcycle while leaving an impression that police exist nowhere, they said.

The daring dacoity incidents occured within limits of Police Station Shehzad Town, wherein, a case has been registered with no recovery or arrest so far, sources said.

According to sources, Professor Tahir Malik, the brother of Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik, journalist Hasnat Malik and former AAG Pakistan Tariq Malik were traveling in a car on service road of Islamabad Orchard when three armed dacoits riding on a motorcycle appeared from somewhere and intercepted them on gunpoint. The daocits snatched cash Rs 85000, two mobile phones, ATMs, CNICs and other documents from the three persons and fled after committing crime.

Sources disclosed that the same gang of dacoits targeted two other men on the same road and took away their mobile phones and cash.

All the street crime victims approached officials of PS Shehzad Town and lodged complaints about occurrence of daring dacoity.

Police filed cases and began investigation with no arrest or recovery so far.