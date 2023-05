KARACHI - Balochistan Chief Minis­ter Abdul Qudoos Bizen­jo called on former Presi­dent Asif Ali Zardari here on Saturday. Balochistan’s provincial minister Akbar Askani and MPA- Baloch­istan Rasheed Dasti were along with the Chief Minis­ter. They discussed politi­cal matters in the meeting. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was also present on the occasion.