Balochistan Health deptt, Nadra sign MoU

QUETTA - Balochistan Health depart­ment on Saturday signed a memorandum of understand­ing with NADRA for Health Card Saholat Programme.

The agreement was signed between CEO Balochistan Health Card Programme Asa­dullah Kakar and NADRA Chief Projects Gohar Khan.

Director General Health Balo­chistan and CEO Federal Health Insurance were also present. The objective of the agreement was to establish a command center and a central manage­ment information system.

On this occasion, Chief Proj­ects Gohar Khan said that un­der this agreement, NADRA would provide data verification services and allied services to the programme. He said that NADRA would help in provid­ing a comprehensive Man­agement Information System (MIS) in which all hospitals included in the panel would be linked to the NADRA database.