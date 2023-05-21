Bilawal to visit AJK to highlight Indian atrocities in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would conduct a three-day visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, starting from 21st of May, mainly to counter Indian narrative on G-20 tourism conference in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) be­ing organised by India as chair of G-20.

“Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be visiting AJK Muzaf­farabad where he would address the AJK legislative Assembly on 22nd May, the day when G 20 tourism conference will be opened in Srinagar,” Minister of state Faisal Kareem Kundi told The Na­tion. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s speech to the AJK legislative Assembly is one of the most important events which would be broadcast live and would send a strong message to India to refrain from holding such events in UN declared disputed ter­ritory. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in his speech, is also expected to highlight Indian repression in IIOJK against innocent people of Subjugated Kashmir. Bilawal in his expected speech would also express strong solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Bilawal would also meet MLAs of Pakistan People’s Party during his stay in Muzaffarabad. He would also visit district Bagh where he will be addressing an election rally in connection with by polls. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is also expected to announce development projects for Muzaffarabad and Bagh. Senior PPP leaders including advisor to PM on AJK and Gilgit Baltistan Qa­mar uz Zaman Qaira and Faisal Kareem Kundi would accompany foreign minis­ter. Diplomatic and political observers say that foreign minister’s visit to AJK is very timely and will help in counter­ing the Indian narrative on Jammu and Kashmir and Indian false propaganda.