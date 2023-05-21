Chief CC directs for diligent coverage of census

ISLAMABAD - Chief Census Commissioner Dr Naeem-uz-Zafar on Saturday urged all chief secretaries to direct the deputy commissioners/as­sistant commissioners for ensuring the diligent coverage and vigilant monitor­ing of the census.

In a letter recently addressed to the chief secretaries of all provinces, he said, “By virtue of the digital census, it is possible to detect irregularities in the census data collection, either due to under-enumeration or over-enu­meration due to biases or lax behav­iour. It is utmost important that data should be collected in an accurate and transparent manner.”

Dr Naeem said that the chief secre­taries should ask all DCs/ACs to ensure full coverage by dedicated efforts and vigilant monitoring of the whole pro­cess in the field to ensure that the com­plete data is collected in a transparent and unbiased way.

The Chief Census Commissioner said the transparency, accuracy and cred­ibility of the census is paramount for the future of the people and country. Over the past several months, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has been identifying abnormalities and anoma­lies in the census data as received from provincial teams and regularly urg­ing them to verify and rectify the dis­crepancies. They have shared the same in the Census Monitoring Committees as well and based on the committee’s recommendations extended field op­erations times six times. Yet, over and under enumeration continues to be an issue and seems intentionally done for political gains.

He said that it seems that political parties and leaders are using press conferences and media statements questioning the census process to hide data manipulation to misrepresent and are threatening to reject the census in case results are not as they desire.

The digitisation process has not only ensured timelines but also allowed for identification of abnormalities in real time, hence revealing any misconduct, he said and expressed the hope that political interests are put aside and no more issues arise and all abnormalities and anomalies are verified and rectified in this time granted for the purpose.