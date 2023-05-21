China advises dialogue to resolve political issues, says Siraj

China’s foreign minister in his recent visit to Pakistan brought a message from the Chinese leadership, Jamaat Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said in a statement.

“Chinese foreign minister in his visit carrying a message from the China’s President advising Pakistani leadership to resolve issues with political dialogue,” Sirajul Haq said.

It is to be mentioned here that Foreign Minister of China, Qin Gang, paid a two-day official visit to Pakistan in beginning of May.

“They have again advised to resolve issues with political consultation,” Sirajul Haq said. “The enemies of Pakistan want to dismember the country,” JI leader stated while referring Chinese leadership.

“We had initiated political dialogue with the PTI and the PDM,” he said. “We want general election in whole country on the same day. Instead of conquering each other, people should be given mandate to take decision,” JI emir said.

“I have said in the Supreme Court that August is the month of Pakistan’s independence day, pilgrims will also return from Hajj in August, advising to hold a transparent election in the country in the month,” Sirajul Haq said.

JI leader said that the price hike and unemployment has reached highest level. The situation could not improve in PTI government and later in the PDM rule, he said. “The PDM is also following the same path as did the PTI,” he said.