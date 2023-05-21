CM Naqvi extends felicitations on 72nd anniversary of Pak China diplomatic relations

On the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, the caretaker chief minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi extended his felicitations to the Chinese consul general in Lahore Zhao Shiren.

During the meeting, CM Naqvi expressed his gratitude for the strong bond between the two countries and cut a cake to commemorate the occasion.

The consul general also expressed his good wishes and gratitude for the longstanding cooperation between China and Pakistan, particularly in the areas of agriculture, healthcare, technology, and education. Both parties agreed to further strengthen trade and economic relations between the two countries, with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) proving to be a milestone in this regard.

The CM emphasised the priceless contribution of China to Pakistan's development and thanked the Chinese government for its relentless support and friendship. The Chinese Consul reiterated China's commitment to continue its cooperation with the government of Punjab in various fields.