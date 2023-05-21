CNG Association holds rally in support of Pakistan Army

PESHAWAR - The CNG Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized a rally on Saturday to show support for the armed forces.
The rally, held outside the Peshawar Press Club, saw people from various backgrounds participate, chanting slogans such as ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ (Long Live Pakistan) and ‘Pakistan Army Paindabad’ (Hail the Pakistan Army). The marchers proceeded through the main Sunari Masjid Road, carrying banners and placards with different slogans in support of the Pakistan Army.
During their speeches, the rally organizers expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army and emphasized the importance of a stable Pakistan. The participants praised the armed forces for their sacrifices and bravery, asserting that those who criticize them are not loyal to the country.