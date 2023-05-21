Sunday, May 21, 2023
CNG Association holds rally in support of Pakistan Army

APP
May 21, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR    -    The CNG Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or­ganized a rally on Satur­day to show support for the armed forces.

The rally, held outside the Peshawar Press Club, saw people from various backgrounds participate, chanting slogans such as ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ (Long Live Pakistan) and ‘Pakistan Army Pain­dabad’ (Hail the Paki­stan Army). The march­ers proceeded through the main Sunari Masjid Road, carrying banners and placards with differ­ent slogans in support of the Pakistan Army.

During their speeches, the rally organizers ex­pressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army and emphasized the impor­tance of a stable Paki­stan. The participants praised the armed forc­es for their sacrifices and bravery, asserting that those who criticize them are not loyal to the country.

APP

