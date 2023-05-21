Commission should investigate those who record phone calls: Imran

LAHORE - Reacting to the formation of three-member judicial commission to probe recent audio leaks involving senior judges and influential persons, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday said that elements who resort to illegal surveillance must also be identified by the Commission.
In a detailed statement on his Twitter handle, the PTI chief said the federal government has formed an inquiry commission under “Section 3 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 2017” to investigate into the issue of audio leaks. “The Federal Government has formed Inquiry Commission under Section 3 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 2017 to investigate into the issue of Audio Leaks. However, the Terms of Reference formed by the Federal Government suffer from a deliberate omission. They fail to take into account the issue that who is behind unlawful and unconstitutional surveillance of PM office and sitting judges of the Supreme Court.” “The Commission should be empowered to investigate who are these powerful and unknown elements who tap and record telephone conversation of citizens including high public functionaries. This is serious breach of privacy guaranteed under Article 14 of the Constitution. Not only those who illegally retrieve data through unlawful phone tapping and surveillance should be held accountable but those who through fabrication and tampering of different phone calls leak them on social media also need to be held accountable.” “Democracies governed by the rule of law propose that the state should not arbitrarily intrude into certain aspects of life.