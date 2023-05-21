Sunday, May 21, 2023
DFVA condemns May 9 incidents

Staff Reporter
May 21, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -     The Defence Forces Vet­erans Association (DFVA) held a special meeting of the managing committee at Lahore on Saturday to convey its regret on burning/destroying of defence installations within Pakistan specially the home of the Corps Commander, Lahore. The Association strongly condemned and expressed its outrage at the desecra­tion of Shuhada Monuments, vandalism and burning of Jinnah House at Lahore Cantt and other military installations in various cities, by the militant mob. Defence Forces Veterans Association expresses its solidarity with the Armed Forces and called upon the Government and Military authorities to prosecute all those involved in such heinous acts along with their planners and abettors under due process of relevant laws.

