Digital fraud refers to the criminal use of computers and other electronic devices to deceive or exploit web-enabled assets, resulting in financial gain. Cybercriminals make attempts to defraud individuals by obtaining their sensitive information, taking advantage of the increasing use of digital channels for banking and financial transactions. They often pose as bankers or representatives of law enforcement or intelligence agencies to deceive unaware customers.

In a recent incident in Rawalpindi, the FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) managed to track down a gang of cybercriminals after a victim was swindled out of nearly Rs 2 million. These fraudsters typically trick customers by impersonating bank officials and sometimes even call from the bank’s official numbers, demanding sensitive information such as OTPs, CNIC numbers, and other personal data. According to media reports, in Punjab alone, there were over 7,000 complaints of criminals attempting to obtain people’s banking credentials last year.

Therefore, it is crucial for people to exercise caution when sharing their credentials with random callers. Any suspicious calls should be reported to the authorities. Furthermore, banks need to implement robust cybersecurity measures that make it difficult for fraudsters to access customer data and accounts. The FIA should actively pursue and apprehend individuals involved in online banking fraud to instill confidence in the use of digital financial instruments by the public.

IQRA ALI JAN,

Turbat.