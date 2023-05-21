ECP to meet next week to discuss important matters

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hold a meeting in next week to discuss important matters related prep­aration of elections. The electoral watch­dog is also preparing a reply to share with apex court, as the commission was asked to share its position about con­ducting polls with the court. The Chief Election Commission has recently held a meeting with caretaker chief minis­ter about Punjab polls. The head of top electoral body assured its cooperation to province on all the matters