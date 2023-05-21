Sunday, May 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ECP to meet next week to discuss important matters

ECP to meet next week to discuss important matters
Our Staff Reporter
May 21, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD     -    The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hold a meeting in next week to discuss important matters related prep­aration of elections. The electoral watch­dog is also preparing a reply to share with apex court, as the commission was asked to share its position about con­ducting polls with the court. The Chief Election Commission has recently held a meeting with caretaker chief minis­ter about Punjab polls. The head of top electoral body assured its cooperation to province on all the matters

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1684557557.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023