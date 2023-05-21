Sunday, May 21, 2023
Elected LG members to take oath on 22nd May

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 21, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Regional, Karachi

NAWABSHAH-The Oath Taking Ceremony of recently elected members of local government of District Shaheed Benazirabad would be held on May 22, 2023, this was announced by District Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Pervez Ahmed Kalwar.  The announcement said that the Deputy Commissioner would administer Oath to successful District Council members at Darbar Hall Nawabshah at 10 am. On the same day, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah would administer oaths to successful members of Union Council No 20 to 24, Union Committee 1 to 10 of Town Municipal Committee HM Khoja and Union Committee 1 to 9 of Town Municipal Committee Old Nawabshah. The announcement further said that on May 22, 2023, Assistant Commissioner Daur, Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed and Assistant Commissioner Sakrand would also administer oaths to elect representatives of their respective tehsils’ Town Committees and Union Councils. In this regard, the District Election Commissioner has also written a letter to SSP for security arrangements on the occasion.

Canal breach inundated surrounding areas

OUR STAFF REPORT

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023