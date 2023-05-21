Sunday, May 21, 2023
Environmental pollution  

May 21, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Pollution of any kind erodes nature from within. It harms the environment and makes it difficult for any form of organism to survive. Environmental pollution takes various forms, including water pollution, air pollution, noise pollution, and others. All of this pollution directly affects the quality of life on our planet.

Air pollution and water pollution are nearly ubiquitous in countries like India. They have been growing at an alarming rate in recent decades, reaching dangerous levels. It is crucial for people to come together and lead more sustainable lives that are less harmful to the environment. Authorities should also work diligently to raise awareness among the public about pollution and its detrimental effects.

I hope that the esteemed columns of your newspaper will help bring this issue to the attention of concerned audiences and authorities so that we can eradicate this problem from our world.

Canal breach inundated surrounding areas

MALAIKA IQBAL,

Lahore.

