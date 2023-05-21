Excise authorities directed to focus on achieving targets

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Minister for Excise, Tax­ation and Narcotics Control, Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi, empha­sized the importance of aligning government machinery with the modern era. During a meeting with the newly appointed Excise Secretary, Ehsanullah, the min­ister provided guidance and en­gaged in a comprehensive dis­cussion to address the challenges faced by the Excise and Taxation Department.

Afridi asserted that the true measure of a government depart­ment’s significance lies in its visi­ble efficiency and effectiveness in serving the public. He directed all relevant authorities within the Ex­cise Department to fully focus on achieving their set targets, stating that doing so would garner public recognition, increase popularity, and significantly boost the prov­ince’s revenue.

Highlighting the Excise De­partment’s crucial role in vehi­cle registration, property taxa­tion, and anti-narcotics efforts at both the provincial and national levels, Afridi expressed confi­dence that attaining their goals would sufficiently contribute to the province’s revenue and eco­nomic stability.