Sunday, May 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Excise authorities directed to focus on achieving targets

APP
May 21, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR    -    Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Minister for Excise, Tax­ation and Narcotics Control, Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi, empha­sized the importance of aligning government machinery with the modern era. During a meeting with the newly appointed Excise Secretary, Ehsanullah, the min­ister provided guidance and en­gaged in a comprehensive dis­cussion to address the challenges faced by the Excise and Taxation Department.

Afridi asserted that the true measure of a government depart­ment’s significance lies in its visi­ble efficiency and effectiveness in serving the public. He directed all relevant authorities within the Ex­cise Department to fully focus on achieving their set targets, stating that doing so would garner public recognition, increase popularity, and significantly boost the prov­ince’s revenue.

Highlighting the Excise De­partment’s crucial role in vehi­cle registration, property taxa­tion, and anti-narcotics efforts at both the provincial and national levels, Afridi expressed confi­dence that attaining their goals would sufficiently contribute to the province’s revenue and eco­nomic stability.

PM summons high-level meeting to discuss May 9 atrocities

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1684557557.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023