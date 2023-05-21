Excise authorities directed to focus on achieving targets

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi, emphasized the importance of aligning government machinery with the modern era. During a meeting with the newly appointed Excise Secretary, Ehsanullah, the minister provided guidance and engaged in a comprehensive discussion to address the challenges faced by the Excise and Taxation Department.
Afridi asserted that the true measure of a government department’s significance lies in its visible efficiency and effectiveness in serving the public. He directed all relevant authorities within the Excise Department to fully focus on achieving their set targets, stating that doing so would garner public recognition, increase popularity, and significantly boost the province’s revenue.
Highlighting the Excise Department’s crucial role in vehicle registration, property taxation, and anti-narcotics efforts at both the provincial and national levels, Afridi expressed confidence that attaining their goals would sufficiently contribute to the province’s revenue and economic stability.